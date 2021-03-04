 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheridan alum Xiomara Robinson will compete in DII Indoor Track & Field Championships
View Comments
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Sheridan alum Xiomara Robinson will compete in DII Indoor Track & Field Championships

{{featured_button_text}}

Black Hills State sophomore Xiomara Robinson will compete in two events at the upcoming NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships. Robinson, a 2018 graduate of Sheridan High School, made the cut in both the mile and as a member of the Yellow Jackets' distance medley relay team.

Robinson also earned provisional marks in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. Earlier this season she set a school record in the 3k with a time of 9 minutes, 53.01 seconds.

The NCAA DII Championships are scheduled for March 12-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Xiomara Robinson headshot

Robinson
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News