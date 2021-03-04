Sheridan alum Xiomara Robinson will compete in DII Indoor Track & Field Championships

Black Hills State sophomore Xiomara Robinson will compete in two events at the upcoming NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships. Robinson, a 2018 graduate of Sheridan High School, made the cut in both the mile and as a member of the Yellow Jackets' distance medley relay team.
Robinson also earned provisional marks in both the 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs. Earlier this season she set a school record in the 3k with a time of 9 minutes, 53.01 seconds.
The NCAA DII Championships are scheduled for March 12-13 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
