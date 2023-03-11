SHERIDAN — From handmade bracelets to baskets, the business Bought Beautifully, owned by Emily and Colin Betzler, works to transform lives in third-world countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and Nepal. Volunteer Ashley Cooper and employees Libby Standish and Anna Foote traveled to Guatemala from Feb. 11-17 to put a face and voice to the artisans supplying the business.

The three flew into Guatemala city and took a three-hour crazy car ride to Panajachel, Cooper said.

In Panajachel, Bought Beautifully partners with Friendship Bridge to gain the best products and help women provide for their families. Friendship Bridge has two facets, offering micro-loans and assistance with processing goods. Cooper, Standish and Foote found many groups of women will pay loans as a group to keep each other accountable.

Friendship Bridge also offers small lessons each month for the artisans. Cooper, Standish and Foote listened to a lesson about the difference between needs and wants. The group also visited an artisan fair.

“We did some wholesale ordering for the shop and our own shopping,” Standish said. “During lunch, we got to sit next to an artisan and listen to all of their stories. They got up one by one and talked about their stories and they were all translated. They describe how each purchase impacted them and the need for income for things like medication. One person said their daughter had epilepsy.”

Standish found that overconsumption was a very large issue in Guatemala because everyone makes relatively similar artisan items. Friendship Bridge works with individual artisans to extend their outreach beyond their country.

One of the most memorable artisans Cooper met, she said, was a weaver. The weaver demonstrated how she picks out individual seeds from the cotton and makes her own yarn. She also showed Cooper how she dyes the yarn with a variety of natural materials such as bugs and bark.

With each artisan, Standish, Foote and Cooper were able to co-create pieces based on their visions.

“It was really cool to design jewelry with them,” Cooper said. “They are so talented and quick. We gave them a vision, and then they would just create it.”

When the women were purchasing items for the shop, they often found the artisans wanted to sell the products for a dollar. Friendship Bridge works with the artisans to set appropriate prices for their goods. Cooper said artisans only think of selling the material and do not take into account the time and effort they put into creating pieces.

“At Bought Beautifully, our artisans are getting paid fair wages for their country,” Foote said. “The business works to bring awareness to people that things are not made ethically in many cases. All of the things in the store are fair and mean so much more than just a purchase. They are transforming lives.”

Cooper, Standish and Foote encourage everyone to go beyond the comfort of their home and travel the world.

“It was so cool and life-changing in the sense that they have nothing, yet they are so full of joy,” Standish said. “The kids literally have sticks to play with and we were like aliens to them. It was a really good little perspective.”

Even though the group had a difficult time communicating with the artisans, they fully enjoyed the experience.

“Everything was an extreme contrast,” Cooper said. “There was extreme poverty in one corner — then there are beautiful murals just around the corner.”

Bought Beautifully hopes to continue to develop these outreach programs. Cooper wants to launch “Adopt an Artisan,” where individuals only buy gifts or items from one artisan for a year.

The business also hopes to host another large trip outside of the country in February 2024.

“The goal is to bring people to the artisans and see their work,” Standish said. “It makes it more real for people.”

Every purchase at Bought Beautifully is paired with a small card detailing the artisan. Through the trips beyond the United States, customers can associate their purchase with real people and develop their world views, Cooper said.

Along with the trip to Guatemala, the Betzler family is currently traveling around the world, visiting locations such as Bolivia, Honduras and Rwanda. The family left in January and is aiming to return in August.

“Their youngest is 3 and it is amazing that those kids are being exposed to so many different cultures,” Cooper said. “They are learning to speak Spanish and they are going to Spanish schools.”

Bought Beautifully staff aims to continue fundraising efforts for third world countries and host trips to meet the artisans each year.

“We are just so comfortable (at home),” Cooper said. “There is a huge world with lots of beautiful people to go and meet.”