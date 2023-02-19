SHERIDAN — For 13 consecutive years, Sheridan’s First Baptist Church volunteers, including Nathan Mullinax and Brian Hamilton, have worked to winterize cars for single women, widows and elderly women. The operation started in the church parking lot, eventually making its way to Sheridan Motors.

“We saw this as an opportunity to use the resources that we believe God has given us to bless the people in our church,” First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Chad Cowan said. “We looked specifically at the ladies in our church who it can be challenging to find time to get their car ready for the winter. We do not want to leave them on the side of the road.”

The operation first started with the First Baptist Church Men’s Ministry.

The parking lot phase lasted for a year, then progressed to Mullinax’s company, Mullinax Concrete Service, for around six to seven years.

Then the group went to Valley Motor Honda for five years, finally landing at Sheridan Motors after Valley Motor Honda closed. The team has been at Sheridan Motors for about two years now.

“We are so grateful toward the generosity of Sheridan Motor to participate in this endeavor,” Cowan said.

Now, every year, the group fixes up vehicles the weekend before Thanksgiving so customers can travel as they wish. The aim was to fix vehicles before the snow hit.

At the start, First Baptist Church paid for all of the expenses; however, now Sheridan Motors pays for maintenance like oil changes and routine checks. First Baptist Church still pays for major expenses such as tire changes and part replacements.

Hamilton said they average around 24 cars per year, taking about an hour each to finish with Sheridan Motors. When the group did it themselves, it took about eight to 10 hours to complete all of the vehicles.

Hamilton coordinates picking up cars to transport to the shop. Volunteer drivers located around town bring the cars one by one to Sheridan Motors.

“The process is very simple,” said Adriel Pittman, one of the women that received assistance. “I live with one of the drivers, so they just took my car one Saturday and fixed it up for me. They went above and beyond. I did not expect them to pay for all of the repairs, along with the maintenance.”

Around a month before the designated weekend, the pastors hand out flyers around the First Baptist Church, allowing individuals to sign up. Cowan said many friends and families sign up relatives for the service. The flyers can be filled out and given back to the office to participate or one can call the office as well.

“We have also seen that many ladies have come to depend on us every year,” Mullinax said.

Pittman, among others, has found this service as a lifesaver. She finds it hard to find a time and place to get these adjustments done, making this event very helpful in the long run.

“I know that the guys care about us and I now know that I am driving a safe vehicle,” Pittman said. “Winter can be very hard on cars, and I wanted to get ready for that.”