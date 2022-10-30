Sheridan community to fundraise for Stray to Service program

SHERIDAN — When Shan Foster helped start the Stray to Service program in Sheridan County a few years ago, the operation had two primary goals — to train dogs in a way that makes them more adoptable and to serve veterans by providing service and support animals.

Those who have benefited from the program are now seeking to repay the favor.

Morgan Shepardson is one individual who has received a Stray to Service dog trained by Foster. She moved to Sheridan about three years ago with her husband and daughter. While she isn’t a veteran herself, her husband served in the military and was deployed.

Shepardson struggles with mental health issues, but long hated the way her medications made her feel as though she was in a fog. She had considered a service animal in the past, but cost prohibited her actually getting one. After moving to Sheridan, she was connected with the Stray to Service program.

“They hooked me up with Annie and honestly she’s been — mentally — the best thing that’s ever happened,” Shepardson said of her service dog.

Two and a half years after connecting with Annie, Shepardson is off all of her medications and doing great.

In an effort to repay the kindness shown to her, Shepardson has launched a fundraiser to support the Stray to Service program Foster still runs as well as the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.

Shepardson is a local artist and she has created calendars highlighting the “Dogs of Luminous Brewhouse.”

The calendar features digitally drawn portraits of dogs that frequent the local brewery. The launch party for the calendar will take place Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. The event will include music, beer and likely a food truck or two alongside a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the cause.

Training service dogs isn’t always easy and good trainers put a lot of time and energy into training the dogs for specific tasks, whether it’s teaching them to track lost individuals, assist with mobility issues or alert an owner to a medical emergency.

Trainers also learn a lot of what they know by working with different breeds and many dogs.

For example, after earning a Master Canine Trainer Certification from the National K-9 Learning Center in Ohio and certifying a dual-purpose explosives detection and patrol dog with the Department of Defense, Foster deployed to Iraq as a private contractor to train and handle working canines.

He retired from a California police force as a K-9 officer and sheriff, during which time he also worked with a shelter to service organization.

With that acquired knowledge, Foster has said he has certain breeds and certain sizes that he looks for in service animals.

For example, breeds commonly thought of as intimidating usually aren’t ideal for service work. If that dog must be in a public setting with a lot of people, it can cause members of the public around it to become nervous.

Dogs also cannot be too big or too small. Ideally, they have calm temperaments and a willingness to learn, Foster said in 2020.

“It does present a challenge,” Foster said. “You need a certain friendly look.”

Foster acknowledged that all dogs, but especially shelter dogs, have idiosyncrasies. As long as they are willing to do the work, Foster said, they can usually be trained.

Shepardson said her dog, Annie, had to learn to ignore other dogs while out in public and working, know how to get into tight spaces and generally keep herself between Shepardson and other people.

“Her biggest job is to make sure that people don’t get too close to me,” Shepardson said. “She’s at the point now where she can tell — we’ve been together long enough — that if I’m on the verge of needing help, she’ll start pulling and yanking me away from a situation. She’s smarter than I am.”

Shepardson credited Foster with being patient and kind in training not only Annie, but Shepardson as well. She added that she remains in touch with Foster and will occasionally ask questions or share stories of her and Annie’s success.

“They are just really wonderful people in the Stray to Service program, Shan has been amazing,” Shepardson said. “I don’t think I can thank them enough. … My dog has saved my life in more ways than one.”