Sheridan County Commissioners OK funds for crisis stabilization unit

SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners approved $2.5 million in funding to help construct a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

Commissioners initially approved a resolution June 21 expressing support for SMH in developing and operating a behavioral health and crisis stabilization unit. With the new resolution, the board confirmed financial backing for the support.

The $2.5 million will be allocated over the next four years, according to the new resolution, which was approved unanimously by the board Tuesday.

On Nov. 16, the State Loan and Investment Board awarded SMH a $5.9 million grant to develop the facility, contributing to the overall cost of the project at $12.8 million. The SLIB grant requires a one-to-one match.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital partnered with local, regional and statewide stakeholders to develop its plan to enhance community partnerships addressing mental health care needs for the region. Hospital officials said they look forward to working with partners, foundations and community members in making the critical project for the community a reality, The Sheridan Press previously reported.

The project will launch quickly as the SLIB grant designates that it must be completed by 2026.