Sheridan County Emergency Management granted funding for bomb-sniffing dog

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Emergency Management has received funding through a grant offered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a new bomb-sniffing dog.

According to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, the dog will be fulfilling a specific need for northern Wyoming. In the past, any time a bomb dog was needed in northern Wyoming, one had to be brought up from Cheyenne, which was expensive and time consuming.

“[The Department of Homeland Security has] been requesting for some time an office that would be willing to take on a bomb dog for the northern side of the state,” Ludikhuize said. “We applied for a grant this past year and we were awarded the grant… so that pays for 100% of the dog. It pays for the dog, equipment, training and my salary while I’m training with the dog.”

The bomb dog will come to Sheridan upon completing training and certification, according to Ludikhuize, after which the dog will undergo an additional three-week long training process with Ludikhuize, who will become the dog’s handler. Then, the real work begins — the dog will be ready to serve and will complete yearly recertification to ensure continued efficacy.

“Anytime you have a resource like that available in the community, it’s positive,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said of the new bomb dog. “Even if you never need it, it’s just another cog in the wheel of public safety.”