Sheridan County school district board to suggest two statewide changes to WSBA

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 Board Trustees agreed to present two resolutions to the Wyoming School Boards Association encouraging more support for students in special education and removing corporal punishment in public schools.

Trustees voted unanimously in favor at a special meeting Wednesday. The group had to approve the resolutions before a Tuesday deadline.

The first resolution addresses a concern the board and administration have regarding students in special education.

Currently, special education students who complete a certificate of completion by meeting their prescribed Individualized Education Program goals and learning plans as outlined by an IEP team equate to drop out status through the Wyoming Department of Education.

“These kids do not receive a high school diploma; they receive a certificate of completion when they meet their IEP goals,” SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said. “When the calculation is made at the state level and people look at our graduation rate, those kids are the same as a dropout, and you know our schools well enough to know how hard our staff works for our special ed population, and it doesn’t seem right.”

Special Education Director Laurel Main noted IEP teams — which consist of a general education teacher, special education teacher, administrator, parents and, when appropriate, students, especially those in high school — determine whether students should take the normal Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress or an alternative form of the test.

“If you believe that the IEP teams can make a solid decision on how to assess a student through the WY-TOPP, I’m unclear how you can’t have the same thing from that same team to make the decision that this curriculum is more appropriate for our students,” Main said, mentioning that life skills classes prove more efficient for special education students than, say, Algebra II, as life skills will further these students toward becoming productive members of society more effectively than a core education class.

The lack of recognizing special education students as graduates is mutually disadvantageous, as students are not recognized for their hard work despite not necessarily meeting the standard for the main four curriculum components, and school graduation rates are penalized for those students not earning a traditional diploma.

“What are the hurdles (to count students in special education toward the graduation rate)?” Trustee Clint Krumm asked Main.

“The WDE has said it doesn’t count,” Main replied.

Kilbride shared the resolution with northeast Wyoming superintendents, and he said they were in full agreement with the suggestion.

Likewise, board trustees fully agreed to put forward a resolution to indefinitely ban corporal punishment from school policies throughout Wyoming.

Kilbride said in research completed by Tongue River Middle School Principal Jeff Jones for his doctoral dissertation, Jones found nine school districts — including SCSD1 — still had corporal punishment included in policy.

When addressed, all but two districts removed policy allowing corporal punishment.

“We haven’t practiced it, but it (was) on our books,” Kilbride said. “Kind of like (the policy) ‘if you ride a horse, the principal must provide food for your horse during the school day.’ We sometimes have those things on the books.”

Kilbride will submit both resolutions to the WSBA, who will then place the items on the consideration list for delegates during the WSBA conference in 2023. Delegates from all 48 districts will then have a chance to vote whether to implement the resolutions statewide.