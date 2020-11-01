Sheridan funeral home working to find permanent places for backlogged cremains

“I tracked down (O’Connor’s) sister-in-law’s children, who were great-grandchildren, that still have land out there on the reservation.”

Mary Reynolds, a violinist in the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, knew of her Great Grandmother Hulda only via online research on genealogy websites. When she got the call from the Sheridan funeral home saying the remains were still unclaimed, it immediately made sense.

“I knew exactly where every one of my other relatives were at,” she said, indicating she had specifically looked up burial plots of her ancestors during her family research. “But I knew nothing about where Hulda was… It is incredible that she was there at that funeral home for 103 years,” Reynolds said. “When I made the connection, we were just blown away. (Garner) said, ‘What do you wish to do?’”

Reynolds coordinated to have her great grandmother’s remains be buried in the Hardin, Mont., cemetery, next to her son, the photographer.

“I thought I wouldn’t find it right, having never known her, to have her shipped to Dallas. It was clear as a bell she should be with her son,” she said. “I felt it was the right thing to do. I really found it fell on me, and not in a bad way. This has come through all of this connection, and I was left with the beautiful duty to lay her to rest.”