Sheridan man dies of hypothermia amid cold snap
  • Updated
Sheridan

The Bighorn mountains are seen on a clear day from Sheridan on April 19, 2018.

 Justin Sheely, The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN (WNE) — A Sheridan man died in a stairwell of a building on the corner of West Works and Main streets early Sunday morning.

The 36-year-old man, Jacob Michael Keane, was found in the unheated stairwell of an apartment building located on West Works Street.

Toxicology reports will not be available for weeks, but Sheridan County Deputy Coroner Kaye Penno confirmed Keane's death to be from hypothermia.

On Saturday and Sunday in Sheridan, lows reached minus 27 degrees Fahrenheit and highs only reached to minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana.

Sheridan Police Department is still investigating the case and could not provide further details regarding the man's death.

