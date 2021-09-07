Sheridan residents rally against mask requirements

According to Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution, “The parent, guardian or legal representative of any other natural person shall have the right to make health care decisions for that person,” and also states “The Legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people or to accomplish the other purposes set forth in the Wyoming Constitution.”

Wyoming Statute 14-2-206 states that care, custody and control of a child is a “fundamental right that resides first in the parent.”

Iverson told the audience at Thursday’s meeting that they can reassert those rights by coming together.

“The only way they can take your rights away is if you give them up,” Iverson said. “It takes citizen involvement to make changes in policy. You have to be involved.”

That involvement can take many forms, Iverson said, from attending local governmental meetings, to organizing and communicating with others or even just signing a petition.

“Honestly, it’s time to get off your butt and do something,” he said. “It’s the only way anything will get done.”