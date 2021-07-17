Sheridan’s Little Free Libraries: Service about more than sharing books

Anyone can build a box on their own, and registration with the Little Free Library nonprofit is not required. That is the route Kukal chose. But Julian, who did register his box, said the organization sends you a plaque to affix to your library box, and has a nationwide network of boxes and maps accessible online and through an app.

“In New Mexico, there were one or two nearby our house that happened to be registered, and they had a plaque that showed the website and the app. I saw that there were several others nearby, and it became something we wanted to do once we had our own house,” he said.

The first registered Little Free Library book-sharing box was built in 2009 in Wisconsin, according to the nonprofit, and today there are 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries. But as Kukal herself exemplifies, there are likely many others that are not registered, offering just as much to their communities.

“I live by a school and I just wanted to have a place for kids to get books,” Kukal said. “The library is clear across town, and I thought it might be nice to have a place for children to just come by and take a book for free, or exchange books.”

