SHERIDAN (WNE) — Three Sheridan high school students were recognized at Tuesday’s school board meeting for going out of their way to provide CPR and contact emergency services when they saw a man who had collapsed on the side of Highland Ave. the afternoon of Feb. 14.

Austin Orum was on his way home after school. Zachery Leiding and Wyatt Phillips were on their way to track practice on the snowy afternoon of Feb 14, when they separately passed a man later identified as Duane Williams on Highland Avenue.

Orum was one of the first on the scene with his mother. They checked on the man and stabilized his head.

Phillips and Lieding pulled over soon after to check on the man. An unidentified nurse also pulled over to help administer CPR with the boys’ assistance.

All three boys are CPR certified, and they helped apply chest compressions and mouth-to-mouth on Williams until medical services arrived.

Williams died later in the day, and his family shared gratitude to the students in Williams’ obituary.

“Duane passed away February 14, 2023. His family would like to thank the individuals who stopped to provide assistance: Zachery Leiding, Austin Orum, Wyatt Philipp, and others.

“There are no words to adequately express our gratitude for your actions,” Williams’ obituary stated. “It has provided so much peace and comfort knowing his final moments were spent with people of the highest integrity.”