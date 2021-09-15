Sheridan school board approves termination of staffer for not wearing mask

“The personnel action report ... is the public document regarding the board's action at last night's meeting,” Stults said. “Beyond that we are not allowed to make comments about specific personnel matters. … Unfortunately when it comes to personnel, we can not share detailed information.”

The personnel report was approved without discussion following a closed, executive session, with most of those in attendance prior to the break not there once the board returned to open session.

The board quickly voted on the issue and then adjourned. While the meeting ended quietly, tensions ran high over the district’s updated masking requirement before it even started.

Prior to the meeting being called to order, school officials confronted concerned parents and residents who had come to voice their concerns over the board’s vote Aug. 30 to require students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside district facilities or at school events and on buses.

Stults told audience members prior to the meeting that anyone in attendance was required to wear a mask and would be escorted out of the building by Sheridan Police Department officers if they did not comply.

“I don’t want to do this,” Stults said. “I don’t want to get into that. Let’s leave it at that.”