Sheridan students, parents march for end to mask mandate

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 officials will be seeking a variance to the state’s mask order for schools possibly as early as this week.

For the handful of students and parents attending the SCSD2 Board of Trustees meeting Monday, however, that’s not soon enough. Several of them voiced their concerns — and demands — at the meeting as others stood outside the district’s administrative offices in protest of the order.

“We would like the board members as elected officials to represent us,” said Shelta Rambur, a parent and Sheridan resident, who added she believes the mask order is unconstitutional.

“We need to end the mask mandate,” Rambur said. “It’s sad. We’re being misled by fear. Our kids need to be focused on learning.”

Diomena Mercer, a junior at Sheridan High School, said students had signed a petition to request the end of the mask order. One reason for the request, according to the junior, was the mask order has led to many students feeling “sad, isolated and unmotivated,” while also making it more difficult for individuals to socially connect with teachers and other students.