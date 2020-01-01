Sheridan VA employs sweat ceremonies in holistic health program

McGall said the experience has helped reconnect him to his Christian roots and inspire him to want to help others.

“You’re in there and you’re in your own little space,” he said. “Everybody else is dealing with what they’re dealing with. You’re dealing with what you’re dealing with. It was a communion, but it was also between you and your God. It was comfortable and it was really cool. It was really spiritual.”

While in the sweat, McGall found himself praying by speaking in tongues, something he hadn’t done since childhood.

“I felt comfortable enough to pray and be in there and pray aloud in my spiritual language while they were singing. I thought that was really cool that I could do that and nobody batted an eye,” he said.

After the sweat, McGall said he felt energized and renewed. He was moved to call the woman who raised him to share the experience with her.

The VA’s Reece has noted the same kind of enthusiasm for the whole health approach from other veterans.