Sheridan woman dies after being rear-ended in crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and cell phone use as contributing factors in a crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheridan woman.

Shariah L. Harper, 23, died at Sheridan Memorial Hospital from injuries she sustained in the Tuesday crash.

The wreck occurred at 11 a.m. on Wyoming Highway 338 north of Sheridan, according to the highway patrol. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 71-year-old Carol Harnish of Dayton was waiting for traffic to clear so she could turn left onto Wyoming Highway 339.

Waiting behind her in a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was Harper.

A 2015 Ford F-250 FedEx pickup approached the stopped vehicles from behind. The Ford's driver, 52-year-old Todd Kohler of Sheridan, didn't notice the stopped vehicles and collided with both of them, the highway patrol said.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts and taken to Sheridan Memorial for care. The patrol did not detail the injuries suffered by Harnish or Kohler.

Harper is the 112th person to die this year on Wyoming roads, according to the highway patrol.