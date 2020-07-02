Sheriff dismissed fears about deputy saying citizen needs ‘professional help’

Officials in the sheriff’s office told Snowberger they had asked Colling if the account was his, she said. He told them no.

In February, Hime called Snowberger to follow up. That call led to the email exchange between O’Malley and Snowberger. Hime told reporters she followed up because the Facebook account was again active and she was concerned.

In an interview, Snowberger said she wasn’t agreeing with O’Malley that the sister of his deputy needed “professional help.” She was agreeing that Hime was “difficult to listen to,” she said.

“She is very across the board with all of the findings that she has and it’s very difficult to really understand what she’s trying to say other than she believes this person is Derek Colling and he’s posting all these things,” Snowberger said.

Hime has extensively documented the Facebook account’s postings. She needed to, she said, to make a clear and convincing case why she believed the poster was her brother, and why it was a concern. Hime told reporters the decision to report her suspicions about her brother wasn’t easy, but she opted to reach out to officials because not doing so would allow behavior that worried her to continue.