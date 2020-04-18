Shooting the coronavirus life at home

“I didn’t want anything for doing this. Being a part of it has helped me stay connected with the amazing families in the community who I enjoy seeing during my sessions. I was missing them terribly during this time. It’s made me feel like I did something good during a time of so much uncertainty.”

Gusse’s been taking pictures in Douglas for seven years. Her interest in photography started in high school when she took a photography class, then she went on to college and received a bachelors of science with a minor in arts.

“I always have my camera by my side, doing a few friends’ engagements, family photos and a couple weddings for free before even giving myself a title or business. After having my son, I needed to give myself an outlet and again started taking photos, which led to my little photography business that this wonderful community has supported so amazingly. I am so blessed,” she said.

Gusse’s partner in Douglas is Andrea Tena, with AKT Photography.

“She saw I was doing them and wanted to join in. We’d never worked together before but chatted on Facebook here and there about photography and we know each other from school, kids and being a tight-knit community,” she explained.

Tena is excited about participating in the project, too.

“Being a part of the front porch project has allowed me to do what I love and put smiles on peoples faces regardless of the circumstances. I’ve also gotten to make new connections with people in Douglas. This whole project has made me feel blessed that the pictures I’ve taken will hold stories of the good moments that came out of what we are going through,” Tena said.