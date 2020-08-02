Simplot to pay $775,000 for alleged hazardous waste violations

Simply put, Simplot makes fertilizer by mixing sulfuric acid and phosphate rock. That generates the fertilizer ingredients and phosphogypsum, a waste that it stores in a pile outside the plant amid a series of settling ponds.

Phosphogypsum contains gypsum, a material commonly used in drywall. But the federal government banned phosphogypsum use in 1989 because it emits low-level radioactivity. Phosphogypsum is dumped and stored in increasingly large piles across the country but itself is not categorized as a hazardous waste.

The fertilizer manufacturing process also produces hazardous wastes that federal regulations characterize as chromium, corrosive materials and arsenic, among other elements. The water-intensive process produces 11,000 gallons a minute of aqueous wastes, according to the agreement documents. Between 120 million and 170 million gallons of processed wastewater circulate through the phosphogypsum stack system.

The EPA inspected the Rock Springs site in 2007 and in 2009 issued a notice of violation, according to a complaint filed with the agreement package. It inspected the site again in 2014 and 2017.