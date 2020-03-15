Sissy Goodwin was 'much more than the man who wore dresses,' family says

He's also remembered for the help he lent around his native Douglas and for building water systems and schools across the globe.

“He was passionate about building a peaceful world," according to his obituary. "Here people are judged on their character – not by the clothes they wear, not by the color of their skin, not by where they originated, not by who they love."

'He made us better'

Goodwin told his story in news interviews so others wouldn’t feel as isolated as he did.

“He felt so alone, as you know, out there in the world, he felt so alone," Vickie said. "He wanted other people to know so they wouldn't feel alone, because he learned there were a lot of people that felt like he did, that there was something wrong with them, that they weren't good people. And so he wanted those people to understand that there were other people like him.”