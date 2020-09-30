 Skip to main content
Six COVID-19 cases prompt University of Wyoming wrestling to halt activities
Six COVID-19 cases prompt University of Wyoming wrestling to halt activities

UW Wrestling

A Wyoming wrestler keeps a toe in the ring while wrestling South Dakota State's during their Feb. 10, 2019, dual at the University of Wyoming Sports Complex. Six members of the team have tested positive for COVID-19. 

 File, Star-Tribune

University of Wyoming wrestlers have halted activities after six cases of COVID-19 were identified among the team, the school announced Wednesday.

The team won’t engage in any athletic activities and members are being encouraged to shelter in place through Oct. 14, the university said in a press release. During that period, team members are supposed to only interact with people they live with, while attending classes remotely.

The decision comes a week after the school halted cheer team activities after three members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. That team has roughly 40 members. The school also closed its law school in mid-September to in-person instruction after six students tested positive.

As of noon Wednesday, the school was aware of 113 active cases among students and employees. Of those, only 14 involved students living on campus.

Another 112 people were in quarantine due to their exposure to someone infected by the virus.

To date, 240 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19.

The halt of wrestling activities comes amid a spike in cases across Wyoming.

Cases increased through much of September at levels previously unseen in Wyoming. The state ends the month regularly setting records for active cases and average additions of new cases. There are also currently more coronavirus patients hospitalized in Wyoming than there have ever been.

While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state’s residents to wear them.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

