Six COVID-19 cases prompt University of Wyoming wrestling to halt activities

University of Wyoming wrestlers have halted activities after six cases of COVID-19 were identified among the team, the school announced Wednesday.

The team won’t engage in any athletic activities and members are being encouraged to shelter in place through Oct. 14, the university said in a press release. During that period, team members are supposed to only interact with people they live with, while attending classes remotely.

The decision comes a week after the school halted cheer team activities after three members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. That team has roughly 40 members. The school also closed its law school in mid-September to in-person instruction after six students tested positive.

As of noon Wednesday, the school was aware of 113 active cases among students and employees. Of those, only 14 involved students living on campus.

Another 112 people were in quarantine due to their exposure to someone infected by the virus.

To date, 240 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19.