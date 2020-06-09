Six inches of snow fall over Interstate 80 summit; highway remains closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A June snowstorm continued to cause travel problems in southeast Wyoming on Tuesday morning, with Interstate 80 closed between Cheyenne and Laramie.

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne reported heavy snow above 7,000 feet, with snow-packed roads, in an early Tuesday morning Facebook post.

A 50-mile stretch of the highway closed between Laramie and Cheyenne on Monday night. As of 7:45 a.m., it remained closed in both directions.

Parts of U.S. highways 30 and 287 were also closed.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the area until 9 a.m. Tuesday. However, cold and windy conditions are expected to continue throughout the day, according to the weather service forecast.

The unusually cold weather comes just days after temperatures soared into the 90s across parts of Wyoming. More typical June temperatures are forecast for later this week, with a high of 80 predicted in Laramie for Friday.

