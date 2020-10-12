Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Casper area schools

Natrona County school officials reported six additional cases on Monday.
The new cases include one student each at Verda James, Ft. Casper and Bar Nunn elementary schools and Dean Morgan Junior Middle School. Additionally, one staff member at Kelly Walsh High School and another at Natrona County High School tested positive.
There have now been 42 cases reported by Natrona County School District since schools reopened in early September.
Additionally, there are 44 students and 26 staff members who have been directed by local health officials to quarantine as of Friday afternoon. That data is updated by the district one a week. Cases are updated daily.
In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.
More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).
State health officials had hoped to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions during the summer, but cases increases prevented them from following through on that plan. While less restrictive than the initial health orders put in place in March, most of the amended health orders have been continually renewed, with a few exceptions. Most notably, the state loosened capacity restrictions on restaurants, even during the massive September spike, because there had not been evidence of virus outbreaks tied to indoor dining.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them. He has repeatedly stressed the need for personal responsibility to protect both Wyoming's wellness and its economy.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
