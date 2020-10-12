Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Casper area schools

Natrona County school officials reported six additional cases on Monday.

The new cases include one student each at Verda James, Ft. Casper and Bar Nunn elementary schools and Dean Morgan Junior Middle School. Additionally, one staff member at Kelly Walsh High School and another at Natrona County High School tested positive.

There have now been 42 cases reported by Natrona County School District since schools reopened in early September.

Additionally, there are 44 students and 26 staff members who have been directed by local health officials to quarantine as of Friday afternoon. That data is updated by the district one a week. Cases are updated daily.

In early September, Wyoming's increase in cases began surging at a rate that dwarfed the previous spikes that had peaked in late July and late August. While those two spikes never resulted in an average of even 50 confirmed cases per day, the state averaged more 100 new confirmed cases per day over the latter part of September.

More Wyoming coronavirus patients died in September than in any previous month (13).