Six years after coin shop murders, police and family hope for closure

Since then, though, no significant tips have come in, according to the department.

Despite this, police project an air of resolve, vowing not to give up until an arrest is made.

“We’re still not at a dead end, by any means,” Francisco said. “We have some things we still want to look into, some things we want to revisit, so it’s certainly active.”

What makes the case difficult, the chief said, is that homicides are typically personal or can be connected to an aspect of an individual’s lifestyle.

“While those things aren’t completely ruled out here, they’re also not obvious, either,” he said. “What you’re missing is an obvious motive for someone to want to take this action, so it makes it difficult to narrow your focus.”

The incident was originally reported as an armed robbery, but it was unclear whether anything was taken from the shop.

Police found a class ring at the scene, according to previous reporting, but Francisco said it’s still not known how or if the ring is connected to the murders. The fact that the crime happened during Frontier Days, when the city of Cheyenne sees an influx of hundreds of thousands of people, adds another layer of difficulty.