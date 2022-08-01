Sixteen moose seen in Laramie area on University of Wyoming's Moose Day

The numbers are in: University of Wyoming volunteers spotted 16 moose on July 16.

Summer Moose Day, sponsored by the university’s Biodiversity Institute, gathers data on Albany County's moose populations. There’s also Winter Moose Day, which takes place every February.

Thirty volunteer scientists were dispatched across five trails near Pole Mountain, located southeast of Laramie; six trails in the Snowy Range in Medicine Bow National Forest; and one trail near Arlington, according to an Monday news release from the university.

The team reported 10 male adults, five female adults and a calf.

That’s on par with numbers recorded in previous years, the release said. In 2016, when the program started, scientists also reported seeing 16 moose.

It's typical for volunteers to see more male moose than females, too, according to the release.

In years past, the program sent just one group of citizen scientists to each trail. This time, in an effort to see how accurate volunteers' moose-spotting skills are, some routes got multiple.

The change "will allow for data to be collected to see how good people are at detecting signs of moose,” Mason Lee, senior project coordinator for the university’s Biodiversity Institute, said in the release.

University researchers will use the data to learn more about how moose numbers in the area are changing, the release said. Those statistics can inform scientists' understanding of moose population density, birth rates and habitat quality, among other factors.

Summer and Winter Moose Day are carried out by members of the public. The goal is to engage more people ⁠in biodiversity research, the release said.

The University of Wyoming's Moose Day is modeled off a similar program started by volunteer group Nature Mapping Jackson Hole.

Anyone can look at the location data the school collected on the moose online. They were entered into iNaturalist, a social network that crowdsources biodiversity data. It's run by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.