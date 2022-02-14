Skier dies in fall at Grand Teton National Park

A skier died Sunday afternoon in a fall at Grand Teton National Park, officials there said.

Radcliff Spencer, 27, died while attempting to ski the Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon, according to the park.

Park authorities received a call Sunday afternoon concerning a skier who had fallen in the couloir. A climber saw the fall and noted the person appeared to be unresponsive.

Teton County Search and Rescue responded to the area to provide medical care, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful due to the nature of Spencer's injuries.

Spencer's remains were flown from the backcountry and taken to the county coroner. The other four people who were with him were taken out of the canyon by helicopter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0