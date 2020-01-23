Sleeping Giant Ski Area to close next season

Its prices are among the lowest in the region, with daily lift tickets up to $23 cheaper than nearby Red Lodge Mountain Resort. Lessons and rentals offer an even larger discount.

“That is the mission statement of YRF and Sleeping Giant, to make affordable skiing in the Big Horn Basin,” Goldbach said. “It’s more of a community center that happens to have some chairlifts.”

But it may be those discounts that have brought Sleeping Giant to its current demise. Goldbach said the ski area has yet to turn a profitable year since reopening a decade ago.

“This has been going on season after season after season,” he said.

A potential Sleeping Giant closure means inevitably, there will be some people who will never get to experience skiing or snowboarding who otherwise would have. Golbach said that bright memory could be a factor which turns someone’s life around down the road.

“Maybe just one of these kids will get out of prison and say, ‘That’s when I was happiest. How do I get back to that happiness? What do I (have) to do with my life?’” Goldbach said. “They might start skiing again.”