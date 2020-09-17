Sleeping Giant Ski Area to go private

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CODY (WNE) — Sleeping Giant Ski Area is in the process of changing hands to private ownership.

Nick Piazza, who grew up in Cody, is awaiting Forest Service approval to run the mountain. He will become the new owner of the ski area along with his wife Yulia Piazza. A Forest Service lease transfer is currently happening between the Yellowstone Recreations Foundation LLC and Piazzas.

Although the lease was submitted in early May, the Forest Service has still not approved the transfer. Piazza said he is confident this will be approved in the next few weeks.

He said he will be investing a “few hundred thousand dollars” in improvements to the mountain in an effort to make it a more feasible enterprise.

“This is my gift to the community,” he said.

Since reopening, the mountain has suffered a roughly $200,000 annual deficit.

Piazza said he will engage a roughly 20-25% increase in prices. After performing some research, he found that Sleeping Giant is the least expensive ski area in Wyoming, and even after the increase, expects it to still be one of the lowest.

“It will still be one of the cheapest, very likely one of the cheapest in America,” Piazza said.

