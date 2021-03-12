Sleeping Giant turns a profit for first time in years

“It was great!” Hillman said. “They do such a good job working with the students. They spend the entire morning in lessons and then stay with them on the slopes.”

The school has been doing the annual trip for years, but this year they went on a Tuesday instead of Friday.

“We had the entire mountain to ourselves,” he said.

Gimmeson said they are now inviting all school-age kids to participate, rather than just fifth graders.

“I came up with the idea that, you know, let’s let all grades ski free,” he said. “If we can get more ages up here — from second all the way up to eighth grade — we get a more diverse crowd, and the kids will learn at a younger age.”

“We’re really trying to adjust plans to whatever works, because we’re basically starting over,” Gimmeson added. “We want to make it so it works for everybody.”

The ski area was operated by a nonprofit organization, the Yellowstone Recreations Foundation, from 2009 through last year. However, the foundation consistently struggled to make ends meet, leaving Sleeping Giant’s future uncertain. That’s when entreprenuer Nick Piazza of Cody stepped up, purchasing the ski area through a newly formed company, Community Mountain LLC.