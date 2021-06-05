Small grass fire burns west of Casper

After receiving a report of a wildland fire, the Natrona County Fire District responded the area of Bessemer Bend Road shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

A small, wind-driven grass fire fire burned 7 1/2 acres before Natrona County Fire District and Bureau of Land Management crews were able to extinguish it. An investigation determined the cause to be what was initially a controlled burn.

Crews remained on scene to monitor and eliminate hotspots.

Natrona County Fire District reminded residents never to leave controlled burns unattended and to be sure that they are completely out.

