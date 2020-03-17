Small plane crashes in western Wyoming

A small plane crashed near the Pinedale Airport on Monday evening, authorities said.
The plane's two occupants were taken for medical treatment for their injuries, according to an announcement from the Sublette County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies found the aircraft nose down on the ground.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Along with the sheriff's office and highway patrol, Sublette County medics and firefighters responded to the crash.