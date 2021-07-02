Snake River at historic low levels

JACKSON — Although the substantial flows in view from the Highway 22 bridge suggest otherwise, the Snake River’s water year is looking increasingly, exceedingly grim.

Above Jackson Lake where the Snake is free-flowing, a pitiful 320 or so cubic feet of water per second are draining off 486 square miles of the landscape and making their way to the riverbed where a gauge is located at Flagg Ranch. That’s a volume more characteristic of late summer, and it is the least amount of water — 22% below the previous record — ever documented at the onset of July in the upper watershed.

That reality is obscured by the operations at Jackson Lake Dam.

At least 13 times more water is leaving the lake than is flowing in, and in the weeks to come the Bureau of Reclamation may boost the releases up to 5,000 or 6,000 cubic feet per second to slake the thirst of parched crops in Idaho’s drought-ridden and irrigation-dependent Snake River Plain.

Meanwhile, northwest Wyoming’s two largest impoundments — Jackson Lake and Palisades Reservoir — are likely going to lose almost all their stored water by fall.