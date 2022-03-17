 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow closes I-80 in southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 closed Thursday in south central Wyoming.

A spring storm that dropped snow over Wyoming on Thursday spurred the closure of Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Cheyenne. 

As of 8 a.m., the highway was expected to be closed for another six to eight hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

U.S Highway 287 in south central Wyoming was also closed Thursday. It wasn't set to reopen until Thursday afternoon.  

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

Former Wyoming Catholic College CFO charged in massive fraud

