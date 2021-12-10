Snow closes much of Interstate 80 through Wyoming

Snow and ice forced the closure of sections of Interstate 80 on Friday.

The highway was fully closed between Rawlins and Laramie, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. As of 7:30 a.m., officials estimated it would reopen in 11 to 13 hours.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne were also closed, as were the eastbound lanes between Rawlins and Evanston. They also weren't expected to reopen until Friday evening at the earliest.

Other highway closures included:

U.S. Highway 287 between Laramie and Rawlins;

Wyoming Highway 487 between the junction with Highway 220 and Medicine Bow; and

Wyoming Highway 59 between Douglas and Wright.

The snow was expected to end Friday, but travel could remain difficult due to the winds, which were forecast to increase on Friday night. Wind gusts in excess of 65 mph were possible in parts of central and eastern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. That will likely result in blowing snow and limited visibility.

