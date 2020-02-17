Snow closes much of Interstate 80 in Wyoming

A long stretch of Interstate 80 was closed again Monday as more wintry weather continued to snarl traffic in southern Wyoming.

The highway was closed in both directions between Rawlins and Laramie. As of 7:30 a.m., the interstate wasn't expected to reopen for eight to 10 hours, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were also closed west of Rawlins to the Utah state line. And the westbound lanes were closed east of Laramie to the Nebraska state line.

In those instances, the highway was not expected to reopen until at least late Monday afternoon.

While the overnight storm is clearing out of the state, strong winds are expected to continue. That could result in more blowing snow and difficult driving conditions.

