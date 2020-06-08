Snow expected to fall on parts of Interstate 80 in Wyoming tonight
View Comments
top story

Snow expected to fall on parts of Interstate 80 in Wyoming tonight

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80

Truck drivers head toward Cheyenne in April 2016 in limited visibility on Interstate 80.

 Blaine McCartney, The Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow could fall on the Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne tonight, the National Weather Service said. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to noon Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Travel could be hazardous due to icy and snow covered roads and because of reduced visibility from blowing snow. 

Up to 6 inches of snow, meanwhile, could fall in the Snowy Range, including the cities of Albany and Centennial, according to a weather service forecast. 

The unseasonably cold weather comes just days after temperatures climbed into the 90s across parts of Wyoming.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News