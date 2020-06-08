Snow expected to fall on parts of Interstate 80 in Wyoming tonight

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow could fall on the Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne tonight, the National Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to noon Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Travel could be hazardous due to icy and snow covered roads and because of reduced visibility from blowing snow.
Up to 6 inches of snow, meanwhile, could fall in the Snowy Range, including the cities of Albany and Centennial, according to a weather service forecast.
The unseasonably cold weather comes just days after temperatures climbed into the 90s across parts of Wyoming.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!