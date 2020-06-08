Snow expected to fall on parts of Interstate 80 in Wyoming tonight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow could fall on the Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne tonight, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to noon Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Travel could be hazardous due to icy and snow covered roads and because of reduced visibility from blowing snow.

Up to 6 inches of snow, meanwhile, could fall in the Snowy Range, including the cities of Albany and Centennial, according to a weather service forecast.

The unseasonably cold weather comes just days after temperatures climbed into the 90s across parts of Wyoming.

