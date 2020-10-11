Snow temporarily slows Mullen Fire in southeast Wyoming

Cold, snowy weather Sunday offered a reprieve from the dry, hot stretch that has made things difficult for those trying to fight the Mullen Fire west of Laramie.

But the 1-2 inches that fell on the fire still left the fire teams with plenty of work to do on the blaze, which as of Sunday night measured 174,912 acres and was 25% contained.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Russ Bacon, the forest supervisor of the Medicine Bow-Routt national forests, said Sunday evening in an online news conference. “We’re certainly, I think, on the downhill slide. This moisture helps, but it’s not the end, by any means.”

Still, the weather slowed things down, if only temporarily.

“The fire didn’t move at all today, really,” operations section chief John Wallace said.

He expected the fire to begin moving again come Monday afternoon, however.

The snow helped put out lighter fuels, Wallace said, but in heavier logs, the fire was able to continue burning.

That was what occurred in the northwest corner of the fire, an area Wallace said he is optimistic about.