Snowboarder dies at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

A snowboarder died Sunday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

The 27-year-old man was found in a tree well early Monday morning, the resort said in a press release. His friend had reported him missing at 5 p.m. day before.

The man's friends said they last saw him in the Grizzly Glade area off the Teton Lift at roughly 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the press release states.

Jackson Hole Ski Patrol searched for the man on Sunday evening and again on Monday morning. They were assisted by personnel from Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Search and Rescue and the Teton County Sheriff's Office.

"We are saddened to report this fatality, and the staff at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort join me in expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," said Mary Kate Buckley, the resort's president.

