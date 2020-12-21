Snowmobiler dies in western Wyoming avalanche

A man died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in western Wyoming, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

The unidentified man was caught in an avalanche Friday afternoon in the Sheep Pass area near Afton. Although the man's airbag deployed, he was partially buried and did not survive the slide.

The man was with several people, but it took others 10 to 15 minutes to reach him and get him out, the center reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Star Valley Search and Rescue, which responded to the incident, described the man as as coming from out of state, according to a post on the group's Facebook page. The group said it was the nation's first avalanche death of the season.

The victim was from Nevada and his name was being withheld pending notification of his relatives, Lincoln County Sheriff M Shane Johnson said.

No details were available on what might have triggered the avalanche.

A professional snowmobiler and a snowboarder were killed last year in the same region along the Idaho-Wyoming border.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0