Soccer program coming to Wind River Reservation thanks to grant from US Soccer Federation

Rory Robinson isn't quite sure how many soccer balls his Boys & Girls Club on the Wind River Reservation has right now. But he knows it's not many.

"I think we have one or two soccer balls," he said last week in Casper. "We really don't use them that much."

But soon, Robinson's club will be awash in soccer balls. And cleats, jerseys and shin pads too — and hopefully, kids and teenagers using them.

That's because the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe will partner with the Wyoming Soccer Association to start and grow a soccer program on the reservation, with practice and games starting as soon as this fall. The partnership is thanks to a recently awarded grant to the association from the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The grant, announced in Casper last week during the final day of the association's annual gathering and awards ceremony, will be used over the course of three years to develop a program on the reservation, with the goal of transitioning to a reservation soccer club competing against other teams across Wyoming.