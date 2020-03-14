Soccer program coming to Wind River Reservation thanks to grant from US Soccer Federation

Rory Robinson isn't quite sure how many soccer balls his Boys & Girls Club on the Wind River Reservation has right now. But he knows it's not many.
"I think we have one or two soccer balls," he said last week in Casper. "We really don't use them that much."
But soon, Robinson's club will be awash in soccer balls. And cleats, jerseys and shin pads too — and hopefully, kids and teenagers using them.
That's because the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe will partner with the Wyoming Soccer Association to start and grow a soccer program on the reservation, with practice and games starting as soon as this fall. The partnership is thanks to a recently awarded grant to the association from the U.S. Soccer Federation.
The grant, announced in Casper last week during the final day of the association's annual gathering and awards ceremony, will be used over the course of three years to develop a program on the reservation, with the goal of transitioning to a reservation soccer club competing against other teams across Wyoming.
"Right there at our main (Boys & Girls) club site, I have about 750 kids between kindergarten and sixth grade within a six mile radius," said Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. "Zero of them are currently playing soccer. It's not because they don't like soccer, it's because they don't have soccer. Honestly, it's just never been presented to them."
Lisa Hulshizer, executive director of the Wyoming Soccer Association, said she decided to apply for the grant money after seeing how some other states were increasing participation in the sport from hard-to-reach groups like refugees. Then, after talking with others about participation in Wyoming, she realized few Indigenous youth, even in the Fremont County area, play soccer in the state.
"I don't ever see hardly any Native Americans on our teams," she said. "I don't see these kids. They're not finding (soccer)."
The money U.S. Soccer gave to the Wyoming Soccer Association for the Wind River initiative was part of $2.4 million U.S. Soccer awarded to 27 programs across the country as part of its Innovate to Grow Fund, which was established in 2017 to help spur participation in the sport.
“The expansion of the Innovate to Grow program in its third year demonstrates the deep commitment of our member organizations to making our sport more accessible,” then-U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said in a news release last month. “We couldn’t be prouder to partner with them to help grow the game in their communities."
Growing the sport
The grant, Hulshizer said, is part of a larger vision to grow the sport in Wyoming at the grassroots level and "remove barriers to participation."
Those barriers could be cost of participation, lack of transportation or no knowledge of the sport. In addition to the health benefits of physical activity, Hulshizer said they'll maybe even see benefits like higher graduation rates or less substance abuse as more kids engage in something they see value in or get to interact with mentors.
You have free articles remaining.
"This is one of those things that comes along every once in a while that actually really could impact the lives of a lot of our kids," Robinson said.
Starting this fall, Hulshizer said she hopes to start with children between 5 and 12 years old participating in a recreation league. The money will also be used initially to pay for equipment needs — goals, cones, balls, shorts, shin pads and more — and training for coaches and referees.
The Boys & Girls Club also could convert a large unused field behind the club into a utility field for soccer.
In year two, she said those up to age 18 will be able to participate, though it will still be recreational. At that point, she said she hopes to begin laying the foundation to create a sustainable affiliation or club program, which could include creating a governing board, working to engage more area youth and gathering data on participation.
The grant, Hulshizer said, hopefully culminates in the creation of a formal Wind River soccer club that competes throughout the state. The grant money could also be used to help pay for travel and lodging expenses for long-distance travel, she added.
The point, she said, is not to disappear after three years but to have created a program that is viable and offers other options to participate in team sports on the reservation — especially because the populations of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes are so young.
"I knew this wasn't going to be an overnight thing," Hulshizer said. "It's not going to happen in one year."
The grant also comes as both tribes begin to look at ways to start spending a $4.75 million endowment meant to increase recreation opportunities on Wind River.
Team sports — especially basketball — are already popular on the reservation; it's just that there aren't other options for team sport participation.
Robinson said sports can offer youth on a reservation that deals with many social and economic problems a chance to develop self-confidence or see other positive effects in their life. It might also lead to parents interacting more with their children, like in the club's recreational basketball program.
"I am a huge believer, because I know it worked for me, (in) sports as a vehicle to move your life forward and to keep you in a positive framework," he said. "Anytime that we have the opportunity to have kids engaged in something with positive reinforcement, with positive role models ... (it) is a huge, huge factor."
And he said soccer should be a natural sport for Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho youth. In fact, Robinson said Shoshone people have a traditional game — called foot game — that's similar to soccer, though it is rougher.
In the meantime, Robinson — a basketball player just learning more about soccer — said he'll start introducing the the scores of kids who come to the Boys & Girls Club to soccer, perhaps even trying to take a group to Major League Soccer games in Salt Lake City or Denver. His initial introduction efforts, he added, will also include the few soccer balls he has.
"I'm gonna start this summer," Robinson said. "As soon as it gets warm out, I'm going to start throwing the soccer balls out there and getting them going."