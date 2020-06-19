Solidarity protest against racial injustice held in Buffalo

“I want them to know that what I'm doing is for their future, in order for them to grow, in order for them to be better people in society,” he said. “I will agree, all lives do matter, but until black lives matter, there can't be any justice."

Rowan Heil, Keegan Hansen Bennett McDonnell and Georgia Wages organized the event.

"The Black Lives Matter movement has never been bigger than it is right now,” Heil said. “I think that it's up to us to stand up and to listen to them and to do our part.”

The protests that followed Floyd's death began in large cities, but have since spread to small towns and rural areas in all 50 states. In Wyoming, large protests continue to take place in Casper and Laramie, but have also appeared in towns like Dubois and Pinedale.

A reported crowd of 500 attended a protest in Sheridan earlier this month. Although some of the initial protests in larger cities turned violent, those in Wyoming have remained largely peaceful.

"There's ignorance everywhere," Boyce said. "I've definitely felt a little bit more of it here, just from living in a smaller community with more conservative viewpoints, but I feel like the fact that we can have this kind of thing is showing the change.”