Some workers to receive extra $300 in weekly unemployment assistance for limited time

The limited assistance program will extend a bonus $300 a week to eligible unemployed individuals for a up to a six-week period stretching from August to early September. But the program technically ends the "benefit week of Sept. 5," according to Workforce Services. Qualifying claimants will be paid retroactively for the additional weeks "as long as FEMA funds remain available," according to Workforce Services.

"The executive order is another system to augment the unemployment insurance payment," said Ty Stockton, the communications manager for Workforce Services. "It's not meant to replace the paycheck completely, but at least provide some extra assistance on top of the unemployment insurance payment."

The president’s new directive sought to provide workers receiving unemployment benefits with an extra $300 payment each week. However, he asked states to chip in an additional $100 per week to bring the total bonus payment to $400.

But Workforce Services will not be providing the additional $100 a week, as initially proposed by the president.

"It's just the $300," Stockton confirmed. "The president's order, made (the extra $100) a possibility if states were able to. A lot of states are facing budget crises though and Wyoming's not alone on that."

Unemployed individuals already receiving benefits will not see that relief interrupted. Other aid programs including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will continue through Dec. 26.

