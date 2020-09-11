Some workers to receive extra $300 in weekly unemployment assistance for limited time

The federal government will temporarily extend $300 a week in supplemental payments to some unemployed workers in Wyoming. That sum will come in addition to the unemployment insurance benefits already received by workers across the state shut out of the job market by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up until the end of July, Wyoming’s unemployed received a $600 weekly bonus payment in their unemployment check, thanks to the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus plan, called the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. But that program expired in July.
A new program — funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and administered by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services — is the result of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in August. The order sought to partially restore the expired supplemental unemployment benefits to the country's jobless.
FEMA provided Workforce Services with necessary details about the lost wages assistance program and pre-approved three weeks of payments on Wednesday. Workforce Services has yet to fully implement the temporary program, having just received necessary details from the funding agency.
The limited assistance program will extend a bonus $300 a week to eligible unemployed individuals for a up to a six-week period stretching from August to early September. But the program technically ends the "benefit week of Sept. 5," according to Workforce Services. Qualifying claimants will be paid retroactively for the additional weeks "as long as FEMA funds remain available," according to Workforce Services.
"The executive order is another system to augment the unemployment insurance payment," said Ty Stockton, the communications manager for Workforce Services. "It's not meant to replace the paycheck completely, but at least provide some extra assistance on top of the unemployment insurance payment."
The president’s new directive sought to provide workers receiving unemployment benefits with an extra $300 payment each week. However, he asked states to chip in an additional $100 per week to bring the total bonus payment to $400.
But Workforce Services will not be providing the additional $100 a week, as initially proposed by the president.
"It's just the $300," Stockton confirmed. "The president's order, made (the extra $100) a possibility if states were able to. A lot of states are facing budget crises though and Wyoming's not alone on that."
Unemployed individuals already receiving benefits will not see that relief interrupted. Other aid programs including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will continue through Dec. 26.
