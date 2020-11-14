Son of 99-year-old World War II vet speaks when father can't

But the story that Doug remembers his father telling wasn’t one of battle; it was of an airfield crash.

“When he was on Annette Island, they had a USO show coming in,” Doug said. “It was a poor airfield, muddy and sort of marshy. Anyway, it was very foggy, and the cargo plane crashed and burned and killed the entire planeload of USO.

“He said it was a pretty bad deal. I don’t know how many were on it, but obviously it was a bad memory. It was a wartime casualty, but not from combat and they weren’t military personnel either, except for the pilots.”

By the time August 1943 rolled around, Hughes knew he needed to enlist if he wanted to avoid the randomness of the draft, and he chose the Army Air Corps. While he didn’t know the exact mechanism by which it happened, Doug said his dad’s civil service time kept him from going into the Air Corps as a private. He went in as a sergeant instead.

Bill’s father, Cecil Clyde Hughes, had served in World War I, so Bill and his younger brothers came by their military service honestly.

“His brother Cecil, a couple of years younger, was in Patton’s tank corps,” Doug said of his uncle. “He had it a lot rougher. They enlisted together — it’s a funny story.