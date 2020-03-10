South Dakota has first 5 presumptive cases of coronavirus, 1 death, governor announces

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota has its first presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one death, Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday.

A man in his 60s died in Pennington County. Four other people — three men and a woman — with the disease live in eastern South Dakota, in Minnehaha, Beadle, Davison and Charles Mix counties, according to the Department of Health.

The person who died had underlying medical conditions, Noem said in a news conference.