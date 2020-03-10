South Dakota has first 5 presumptive cases of coronavirus, 1 death, governor announces

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota has its first presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one death, Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday.
A man in his 60s died in Pennington County. Four other people — three men and a woman — with the disease live in eastern South Dakota, in Minnehaha, Beadle, Davison and Charles Mix counties, according to the Department of Health.
The person who died had underlying medical conditions, Noem said in a news conference.
“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.
“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously — now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”
According to the South Dakota Department of Health website, the state also has two tests that remain pending, as well as 13 negative. The positive cases do not appear to be related, Noem said.
South Dakota is the fourth state bordering Wyoming to have a presumptive positive case.