South Dakota State-Tribal Relations panel will meet to discuss riot-boosting bill

The South Dakota State-Tribal Relations committee is meeting Wednesday in Rapid City to discuss riot-boosting bills aimed at protests against the Keystone XL Pipeline, just days after Gov. Kristi Noem unveiled proposed legislation to modify the laws after a federal judge found parts of them violate the First Amendment.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. in the Lincoln Room at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel, according to the committee agenda. A discussion on "issues related to riot boosting" is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. The riot-boosting package was passed last legislative session in anticipation that protests against the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline could be similar to those against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.
Other topics on the agenda include legislative proposals, Indian Relay Racing, a possible commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Native American Day and a discussion on Native American Education hosted by Sarah Pierce, a Rapid City educator hoping to create charter schools based on Oceti Sakowin values and culture. Taxation and the joint-powers agreement between the state and tribal nations are also on the agenda. The public is welcome to testify at 2:15 p.m. before the meeting ends at 3 p.m.
Noem's proposed bills come after the ACLU sued her and the attorney general over the riot-boosting package, a federal judge temporarily blocked South Dakota from enforcing parts of the laws and two old anti-riot statutes, and the ACLU and state came to a settlement where the state agreed to permanently follow the judge's orders.
The governor recently sent the proposed bills to legislators, tribal leaders and state's attorneys and asked them for feedback ahead of the 2020 legislative session, according to the Dec. 13 memo. She also reached out to the ACLU, industry leaders and stakeholders, according to spokeswoman Kristin Wileman.
"These draft proposals ensure that protesters may have their voices heard in a secure environment, free from the few violent criminals who would seek to abuse their rights," Noem wrote.
The first proposal would update the crime of riot to say it's illegal for three or more people to intentionally use force or violence to injure people or damage property. It would also repeal the crimes of encouraging or soliciting violence in a riot and the crime of doing so without participating in the riot, and replace it with a new one called "incitement to riot."
The new law would make it illegal to intentionally urge a riot "under circumstances where such force or violence is imminent and such urging is likely to incite or produce the use of such force or violence."
This wording meets the "Brandenburg test" — guidelines set by the U.S. Supreme Court to determine when governments can prohibit speech advocating crime or violence — Noem wrote in her letter. Judge Lawrence Piersol wrote in his temporary injunction that parts of the riot-boosting laws failed this test.
The second proposal would update the liability and damages for riot-boosting laws to make sure they fall in line with the new incitement to riot law. It also says that while someone can still be sued for riot boosting, they wouldn't have to pay three times the amount of damage the riot caused.
The ACLU sent a letter to legislators the day after Noem proposed her new bills. While the letter doesn't take a stance on the proposed legislation, it takes issue with Noem's description of its lawsuit, the reasons behind Piersol's findings, and which parts of the laws are enforceable or not. Policy Director Libby Skarin told the Journal that the ACLU wants to make sure politicians understand these issues so they can take a "deep dive" into the proposed laws to make sure they don't violate the First Amendment.
Senate Bill 189, also known as the riot-boosting act, was introduced in the waning hours of the 2019 legislative session and passed with little debate. Noem’s office coordinated with representatives of TC Energy (the company formerly known as TransCanada that wants to build the pipeline), law enforcement, local governments and state agencies to draft the laws, but did not consult with South Dakota's nine Native American tribes, which have spoken out against the project.
The Oglala Sioux Tribe banned Noem from the Pine Ridge reservation after she signed the legislation but recently rescinded the ban due to the settlement.
The state will not enforce the two older anti-riot laws and most parts of the new "liability for riot-boosting" law, the settlement says. It can still enforce most of the new "damages for riot-boosting" law. Three remaining laws — one that defines terms, one that addresses evidence and procedure, and another that establishes a riot-boosting recovery fund — created by Senate Bill 189 remain intact.