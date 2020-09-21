South Dakota woman dies when motorcycle collides with antelope near Newcastle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A South Dakota woman died Sunday when the motorcycle she was riding on collided with an antelope near Newcastle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The crash victim was identified as 64-year-old Susan Hanson.

Hanson was a passenger on a Harley Davidson trike that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 16 at about 2:15 p.m. when an antelope ran across the road, the patrol reported. The trike struck the animal, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Hanson, who was wearing a helmet, was pinned under the bike and died. The driver, who was not identified in the highway patrol report, suffered unspecified injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0