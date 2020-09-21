 Skip to main content
South Dakota woman dies when motorcycle collides with antelope near Newcastle
South Dakota woman dies when motorcycle collides with antelope near Newcastle

  • Updated
Police lights

A South Dakota woman died Sunday when the motorcycle she was riding on collided with an antelope near Newcastle, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.

The crash victim was identified as 64-year-old Susan Hanson.

Hanson was a passenger on a Harley Davidson trike that was traveling east on U.S. Highway 16 at about 2:15 p.m. when an antelope ran across the road, the patrol reported. The trike struck the animal, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Hanson, who was wearing a helmet, was pinned under the bike and died. The driver, who was not identified in the highway patrol report, suffered unspecified injuries.

