A popular trout fishery outside Laramie froze over this winter after its aeration system failed, causing a fish die-off known as a winterkill, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Tuesday.

Meeboer Lake, which spans less than one-quarter of a square mile, suffered recurrent freezes from the 1970s until 2013, according to the agency. Fisheries biologists used oxygen bubblers during that period to help fish breathe and try to prevent ice from forming on the surface.

“Even with these efforts,” the agency said in a press release, “the lake still experienced winterkill every four to six years.”

This year’s die-off, the first to occur since Trout Unlimited’s Laramie Valley Chapter paid to install an electrified aeration system in 2013, resulted from a temporary outage. By the time agency biologists were able to make repairs, the damage had already been done. The lake iced over and snow accumulated on top.

“The combined effect of the system failure, lack of sunlight and dying vegetation created extremely low oxygen levels in the lake,” said Bobby Compton, Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Laramie Region, in a statement. “When oxygen depletion is severe, fish die.”

Wildlife managers are relatively confident that the rest of the Laramie Plains Lakes have escaped similar calamities so far this year.

The intense winter conditions putting extra strain on wildlife and livestock across the state this winter weren’t a major cause of the events in Meeboer Lake, said Breanna Ball, the agency’s public information officer. “This is really just due to that complication in the system.”

Game and Fish will stock the lake with rainbow trout and Snake River cutthroat trout in April and expects the fish to grow rapidly “due to the highly productive nature of the lake,” Compton said.

By fall, he said, anglers shouldn’t have a problem catching fish at Meeboer Lake.

