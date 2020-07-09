Southeast Wyoming wildfire closes Highway 34
Southeast Wyoming wildfire closes Highway 34

  Updated
Wyoming Highway 34

A wildfire has shut down a section of Wyoming Highway 34.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

A wildfire burning in southeastern Wyoming has closed State Highway 34.

The highway is closed in both directions from Bosler to the Albany-Platte county line, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. 

In a social media post, the agency noted that maintenance crews had said the fire burned right up to the highway. 

There is no estimated reopening time for the highway, which is used to travel between Interstate 25 near Wheatland and Laramie.

Several wildfires have ignited in Wyoming over the past week amid hot, dry and windy weather. A grass fire on Tuesday destroyed a home near Glenrock before crews contained it.

