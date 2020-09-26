 Skip to main content
Southern Wyoming wildfire explodes in size to nearly 36,000 acres
Mullen Fire

The Mullen Fire nearly doubled in size on Friday amid high winds. 

 Gov. Mark Gordon Twitter

Strong winds helped to spread a swelling wildfire in southern Wyoming on Friday as authorities ordered new evacuations and closures.

The Mullen Fire nearly doubled in size to almost 36,000 acres amid winds that reached speeds of 50 mph, according to a Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team statement.

The winds pushed the fire to the east and forced authorities to suspend aerial firefighting operations on Friday afternoon.

"No structure damage or losses have been confirmed," the statement said. "However, the fire has impacted the Lake Creek and lower Keystone communities, and firefighters have not yet been able to re-enter those areas to assess conditions."

Authorities expanded an already sizable closure on the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie. The Albany County Emergency Management Agency and Albany County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, announced evacuations in the Foxborough community, the Woods Landing Corridor, and Fox Park to Albany South through the valley to Fox Creek Road, including areas west of Highway 11.

Officials had earlier ordered evacuations of the Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy and Keystone communities.

Even stronger winds are expected Saturday. 

The fire was 2% contained as of late Friday. Authorities suspect it is human caused.

