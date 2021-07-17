Spare a pair? Couple paying for adoption with shoes

GILLETTE — Mikelle Schmit stared at the pile of transparent plastic bags that has only grown taller and wider since May. She inhaled the humid garage air and exhaled relief that she still has more than a month to meet her goal.

Next to the hill of bagged and rubber-banded pairs of shoes as tall as her, more gently used sneakers, sandals and boots sat in a separate, smaller pile waiting to be sorted.

There are about 12,600 pairs in all.

“It’s insane,” she said about the Herculean collection effort.

But for those who incorrectly and categorically define insanity as repeating the same actions again and again in anticipation of different results, understand that this is not the case for Mikelle and her husband, Josh.

They are open to and have tried just short of everything when it comes to fundraising for their upcoming adoption, which could cost in the neighborhood of $50,000.

Now they have turned to a shoe drive to help reach their adoption fundraising goals. Through Shoes With Heart, a Florida-based organization, the Schmits have through August to amass 25,000 shoes. Once that goal is met, the organization will pick them up in exchange for $10,000 to go toward adopting the couple’s first child.